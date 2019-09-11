Henrico woman assails potential Innsbrook After Hours move to Goochland: ‘It would be utter chaos’

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A plan to move the Innsbrook After Hours concert series to a new location is being met with some hesitation. The Goochland County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denying the conditional use permit for EventMarkers-USA Inc to move the series to West Creek Business Park.

In a staff report obtained by 8News, the commission cited issues regarding parking, traffic, noise and public safety.

“It would be utter chaos,” Henrico neighbor Beverly Swoboda told 8News Wednesday. Swoboda lives near the Henrico/Goochland County line, and says her backyard is less than one mile from the proposed venue.

“I am an environmentalist so that’s my personal concern, but there is also a lot of neighborhood safety also,” Swoboda said.

County leaders told 8News one of the biggest concerns is public safety. The move to Goochland would require a fire marshal on site to inspect food, pyrotechnics and crowd control. The report states the county currently has one part-time fire marshal and that at least six Goochland deputies would be needed for traffic control that would “stretch the county’s ability to respond to 911 calls elsewhere.”

The report also says the concert venue would “add large volumes of traffic” to the area. County officials say the concerts would be limited to the weekends with a sound curfew of 10 p.m. Neighbors told 8News it isn’t enough.

“One gentleman said he wouldn’t have bought in here if he’d known that noise would be there,” Swoboda said.

The director of community development for Goochland County told 8News the planning commission unanimously voted 5-0 to deny the permit.

The Board of Supervisors will have the final say on the project at their meeting on Oct. 1.