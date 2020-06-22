Henrico woman buys $500K scratch-off while picking up headache powder

When Olga Ritchie got home from Tony’s Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike she said she almost fainted, but not because of her headache. (photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman went into a local convenience store for some headache powder when she thought to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. When Olga Ritchie got home from Tony’s Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike she said she almost fainted, but not because of her headache.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” Ritchie told Virginia Lottery officials. “I almost fainted!”

She scratched off her Mega Money ticket and found out she had just won its top prize: $500,000. Ritchie, who has worked in the same job for 42 years, told lottery officials that she plans to save her winnings towards her retirement and update her home.

Ritchie didn’t really talk much with officials about her headache after winning.

“Turns out it was just my lucky day,” she laughed.

