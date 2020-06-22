HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman went into a local convenience store for some headache powder when she thought to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. When Olga Ritchie got home from Tony’s Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike she said she almost fainted, but not because of her headache.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” Ritchie told Virginia Lottery officials. “I almost fainted!”
She scratched off her Mega Money ticket and found out she had just won its top prize: $500,000. Ritchie, who has worked in the same job for 42 years, told lottery officials that she plans to save her winnings towards her retirement and update her home.
Ritchie didn’t really talk much with officials about her headache after winning.
“Turns out it was just my lucky day,” she laughed.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Area “spring break” trip to Myrtle Beach ends with young people returning with COVID-19
- Police escort family out of California Walmart for not following mask guidelines
- Police: Juvenile suffers critical injuries in Henrico County shooting
- Henrico woman buys $500K scratch-off while picking up headache powder
- Police: Suspects cut hole in building to rob 20/20 Denim in Midlothian