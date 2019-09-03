Henrico woman ‘disappointed and surprised’ to cut OBX vacation short after one day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian approaches the east coast, people from Virginia are already being affected. Some local families had their vacations cut short as officials in North Carolina issued evacuation orders for the Outer Banks and Hatteras Island.

Due to safety concerns, one Glen Allen woman had to end her vacation in the Outer Banks after just one day. In an interview Tuesday with 8News, she said the evacuation surprised her.

“Hard to get the news when we’ve only been here 24 hours,” Angela Davis said via Facetime while on the beach. “It is beautiful. Not a cloud in the sky.”

Davis was vacationing in the projected path of Dorian when she got the evacuation warning.

“The realtors sent the text, and then later in the afternoon park rangers rode by and were telling everyone to evacuate,” she explained. “We were actually surprised we got the evacuation so soon. Really disappointed and surprised.”

The hurricane has brought destruction to the Bahamas and is expected to hit the Carolina coast later this week. Davis believes that the warning was a bit premature.

“Because it’s still in Florida, we thought it was really early to get that information,” she said.

