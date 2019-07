HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County cut the ribbon on its new Mental Health and Developmental Services (MHDS) East Center.

The facility is designed to offer assistance in mental health, substance abuse, early intervention, and same-day access services.



Henrico officials marked the opening of Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services’ (MHDS) East Center in a June 27 ceremony. Cutting the ribbon, from left, are Laura Totty, MHDS executive director; Tyrone Nelson, Board of Supervisors chairman; GayDonna Vandergriff, MHDS Board member; Dr. Jessica Brown, MHDS Board chairperson; and John Vithoulkas, county manager. (Henrico County Government)



The new 30,000 square foot facility, located at 3908 Nine Mile Road, will serve more than 1,000 clients a month from Henrico, New Kent, and Charles City counties.

The new facility cost about $10 million and will employ a staff of 95.