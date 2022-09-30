RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.

Check out the list of all current public school districts throughout Central Virginia and surrounding areas that are making changes due to the weekend weather:

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools has canceled all after-school activities for Friday, Sept. 30. This includes all school activities and all activities scheduled in school facilities.

Cumberland County Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools has canceled all after school activities for Friday, Sept. 30.

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools has canceled all school activities on Friday, Sept. 30 due to weather. Events planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Thomas Jefferson High School’s Friday night football game against Deep Run High School has been rescheduled to Monday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

Prince Edward County Public Schools

All after school activities for Prince Edward County Public Schools have been cancelled for Friday, Sept. 30.

The Prince Edward County Varsity Football game at Cumberland that was originally scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

The activity bus will also not run on Friday.

Southampton County Public Schools

Southhampton County Public Schools are having asynchronous remote learning on Friday, Sept. 30. There are no athletic games for Friday evening.

This list is being actively updated. If your local school district is closing or cancelling activities, let us know at news@wric.com.