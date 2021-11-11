Here are Veterans Day ceremonies and services you can attend in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Today, we honor the brave men and women who served in our Armed Forces.

After the pandemic forced many to watch ceremonies virtually last year, there are several ceremonies happening across Central Virginia Thursday.

The 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : Virginia War Memorial, the event will be in-person at the E. Bruce Heilman Ampitheater

: Virginia War Memorial, the event will be in-person at the E. Bruce Heilman Ampitheater Who : Governor Ralph Northam (via video), Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs (keynote speaker), Major General Timothy Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia, John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial, Denise Alderman, representing Blue Star Families

: Governor Ralph Northam (via video), Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs (keynote speaker), Major General Timothy Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia, John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial, Denise Alderman, representing Blue Star Families Can I watch online? Ceremony will be live-streamed on the Virginia War Memorial‘s social media pages

Related coverage: Virginia War Memorial to honor veterans in annual Veterans Day ceremony

Hanover Wayside Park ceremony

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Wayside Park, 8225 Hanover Wayside Road, Hanover

Who: The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Kevin Glathar, U.S. Marine Corps Commander, Ret. Mr. Joseph Clodfelter will lead the laying of the Memorial Wreath, escorted by the commanders of the American Legion Post 175 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808. Veterans of the Hanover County Sheriff’s department will perform the Rifle Salute. George Navas, Chairman of the Hanover County Veterans Memorial Committee, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Kelly Schips of American Legion Post 175 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Colonial Heights Veterans Day Memorial Service

When : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where : Colonial Heights Memorial Monument located on the Boulevard across from the Courthouse

: Colonial Heights Memorial Monument located on the Boulevard across from the Courthouse Who: Hosted by American Legion Post 284 and Robert E. Lee Post 2239 VFW

Chesterfield Veterans Day Ceremony

When : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where : Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA

: Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA Who: The event is hosted by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia. A special tribute will be made to Tommy Sammons, U.S. Navy Veteran and Chesterfield County’s Uncle Sam. Patriotic organizations will be laying wreaths and a local high school band will be performing.

Pamplin Park Salutes Veterans