Here’s a breakdown of registration process for seniors eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A number of Central Virginia health districts are coming together to give out the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to about 7,000 eligible seniors this weekend.

The events will focus on those 75 and up, and are not for walk-ups.

About 7,000 eligible seniors who filled out the vaccine interest form will be contacted to register for an appointment.

Officials explain schedulers will work through interest form lists, and eligible seniors on that list will get one email and two phone calls before the scheduler moves on to the next person.

Directions in the email need to be complete by the deadline listed, and due to high volume, schedulers are not able to receive calls backs from seniors. Officials encourage seniors to pay attention to their phone.

“Our elderly communities are among the most vulnerable in terms of risk once they contract COVID-19. This vaccine opportunity promises to bring hope and encouragement to many people,” Tom Franck, MD, Director of Chickahominy Health District said.

