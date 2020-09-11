Here’s a list of Central Virginia ceremonies honoring the lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A number of ceremonies are happening across Central Virginia to honor the thousands of lives lost back on September 11, 2001.

The Virginia War Memorial is hosting it’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony. Due to COVID-19, it will be online starting at 7 p.m.

The City of Richmond is hosting a virtual ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and first responders will be in attendance. You can watch it here.

Goochland County is hosting the following events:

9:45 a.m. — Members of the Goochland County first responder community will gather at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 5 – Courthouse station to conduct the annual service in memory of first repsonders.

— Members of the Goochland County first responder community will gather at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 5 – Courthouse station to conduct the annual service in memory of first repsonders. 7:00 p.m. — First responders will assemble at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 1 – Manakin station to host a nighttime event. This will be held at the site of the Goochland County Memorial to September 11, 2001, which is made with pieces of steel from the twin towers in New York City. This is open to the public. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

