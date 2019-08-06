Sights and sounds: National Night Out across Central Virginia

(WRIC) — 8News is on the move Tuesday covering National Night Out events across Central Virginia.

Law enforcement, residents and community leaders gathered from Chesterfield to Henrico, Hanover and Richmond to celebrate the annual event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

In Richmond, dozens of neighborhoods will be hosting special events like block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contest, and youth activities. It’s the first National Night Out for Richmond’s new police chief William Smith.

8News spoke with Chief Smith who said the national event is the starting point to building long-lasting relationships with the community.

“Talk to kids, interact, have fun, play football. Play basketball. Do all the things we really enjoy doing,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith hopes events like NNO can help change people’s perspectives and show the community that police officers are humans too.

In 2018, Hanover County was ranked 1st in Virginia, 11th in the nation (among communities of a similar size) for registered community participation at National Night Out.

This year they are going all out with events for families. They will be displaying vehicles and equipment from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Animal Control and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

They will be joined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with the Mobile Vet Center.

In Chesterfield County, neighborhoods will be participating in block parties, cookouts, parades, contests, and youth activities. Law enforcement and first responders will be visiting these events.

In Henrico, law enforcement is inviting residents to ‘lock your doors, turn on your front porch lights and spend the evening outside with your neighbors and Henrico Police.’

Virginia’s oldest department is giving a new twist to National Night Out. Capital Police officers are trying to share a little more of their personal side.

Visitors can get a close up to some of their furriest officers and find out what CP officers are passionate about outside of work.

“We’re normal people too, we have regular lives. We do regular things,” Officer Rendell Gary said.

There is still time to head to National Night Out.