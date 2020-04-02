Here’s how small businesses in Central VA can learn about COVID-19 federal relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Small businesses in Central Virginia can learn more about coronavirus federal relief available through a telephone town hall with U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger and officials from the Small Business Administration on April 2.

“Just as it has in communities across the country, COVID-19 has devastated the Central Virginia economy. Our working families and small businesses have been left in a state of extreme uncertainty, and they need immediate assistance,” Spanberger said in a release.

Officials will discuss the impacts COVID-19 has had on Central Virginia, what kind of resources are available to small businesses, and answer questions.

If you want to listen in, dial in to 855-920-0555 or watch it here. It will start at 7:40 p.m. and last until 8:40 p.m.

Last week, an emergency relief package was signed into law that will give $349 billion in low-interest loans for small businesses. Those loans will be available to businesses with 500 or fewer employees and will be available during a covered period for self-employed workers, contractors and sole proprietors.

Businesses can learn more through this small business resource guide.