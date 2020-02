RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nomination deadline for the R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence is Feb. 24.

Teachers who demonstrate excellence in the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties are eligible for the award. Other eligibility rules apply.

Fifteen teachers can receive professional development grants of $4,000 to $12,000.

More information about the nomination process can be found here.