RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures hitting record highs, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself from the sun’s rays and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Summer heat can be unforgiving, and experts at the National Weather Service warn that if you are overexposed to the sun this summer, you could develop heat exhaustion.

According to the National Weather Service, heat exhaustion may happen when a person is exposed to high temperatures. Symptoms to watch out for can include nausea, a high heart rate, dizziness and headaches.

If heat exhaustion is not treated, it can lead to a heat stroke, which happens when the body temperature reaches 104 degrees. Heat stroke can cause permanent damage and even death, so if you start to feel any heat exhaustion symptoms, take care of them before they get worse.

National Weather Services says that treatment for heat exhaustion can include going to an air conditioned room or a cooler place outside, taking sips of water, loosening clothes, putting cool, wet cloths on your skin or taking a cool bath. Go to the hospital if your symptoms last more than an hour.