Here’s how you can honor veterans this Veteran’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Today, we honor and thank the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

If you want to pay tribute to the heroes of our country this Veteran’s Day, there are a number of ceremonies happening across Central Virginia.

The 64th annual Commonwealth Veteran’s Day Ceremony

When : 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : Virginia War Memorial

: Virginia War Memorial Who : Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell. Governor Ralph Northam is expected to speak.

: Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell. Governor Ralph Northam is expected to speak. How can I watch? The ceremony will be live streamed on the organization’s website and social media accounts. Due to COVID-19, attendance has been capped to 250 pre-registered guests.

Colonial Heights ceremony

When : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where: The American Legion post on Springdale Avenue

The annual Veteran’s Day ceremony in Chesterfield has been canceled due to weather.