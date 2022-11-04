HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is just hours away, and there’s time still to register.

8News anchor Delaney Hall spoke with organizers about what walkers can expect.

“It’s a really great day to honor their loved ones or just be involved in the community,” Madison Wilkins, Director of Development for the Greater Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said. “We haven’t been able to do these in a few years, so we’re really excited for a big crowd.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $600,000.

“The funds go directly to research, programs and support,” Wilkins explained.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is the third largest funder to Alzheimer’s research and the largest non-profit funder for Alzheimer’s research. Programs and services are done here locally for companies, caregivers and everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s and other related dementias at no cost because of the funds raised from this walk.”

This year’s walk at Libby Mill Midtown starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5th. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Registration information can be found here.