Here’s what you can do to protect yourself against ‘sextortion’ scams

(WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of a ‘Sextortion’ scam where criminals are blackmailing people into giving them money over the internet.

“Sextortion emails typically include threats to reveal images and videos of the victim watching or utilizing pornography, copies of their browser history or evidence that they downloaded videos from pornographic sites,” the BBB wrote in a news release.

In April, BBB’s received 32 reports of this scam from around the country.

“The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov) also recently reported an uptick in online extortion scams during the stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic. With more people staying at home and likely using their phone, computer or tablet, con artists are using this opportunity to their advantage in hopes of getting money from you,” wrote the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau said the scammers will contact anyone, whether or not they’ve actually visited pornographic sites. They’ll claim to have hacked your computer, activated your webcam, and videoed you while you watched pornography. They’ll tell you they have been able to access all the pornographic websites you have visited and threaten to send embarrassing images, videos and screenshots to stolen contacts, family, friends and co-workers if payment is not made, according to the BBB.

BBB is sharing the following tips to help you identify and protect yourself from sextortion emails:

The scammer does not provide any details about what site you supposedly visited.

The scammer cannot support their threat with any evidence, for example, a compromising screenshot to prove they have the information they claim.

The scammer requests an urgent ransom be paid in gift cards, bitcoins or wire transfer.

Other red flags include grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, and a window of time in which to pay up.

8News reporter Alex Thorson is finding out how people in central Virginia have been targeted and will have a full report tonight at 5:30.