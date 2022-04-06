RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Restaurant Week is returning for its 21st year with 33 restaurants offering three-course meals for $35.22 from April 18-24, with $5.22 per meal going directly to Feed More.

The celebration, which is held two times every year, has supported Feed More, a Richmond-based nonprofit food bank, since 2001. In that time, Richmond Restaurant Week has raised over $920,026 for hunger relief efforts and the proceeds have supplied more than 3.2 million meals.

Richmond Restaurant Week changed in the face of the pandemic, with organizers allowing guests to donate to Feed More and not doing a set menu for restaurants that participated for the last two years. This year, the dine-in format with three-course meals has returned.

The proceeds from this year will go to Feed More, which coordinates with programs such as Meals on Wheels, the Kids Cafe, Mobile Pantry and the weekend BackPack program.

“Come out and experience your favorite spot in a new way, or explore a place you’ve never been. With dozens of Richmond’s best locally-owned restaurants participating, you’ll want to make more than one reservation. Contribute to the local economy and help eliminate hunger just by enjoying a great meal,” organizers wrote on the Richmond Restaurant Week’s website.

The next Richmond Restaurant Week will be from Oct. 24-30. Here are the Richmond area restaurants participating this month: