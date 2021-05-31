Here’s where you can pay respects to Virginia’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – This Memorial Day, we honor the men and women who died while bravely serving our country. Here in Central Virginia, there’s a number of ceremonies where you can pay your respects.

2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony

The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will be held in-person. You can also watch it online on the war memorial’s Facebook page or on their website.

When: Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. Where: E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory

E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 10:45. People who aren’t fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

Chesterfield County Memorial Day Ceremony

The Chesterfield County Memorial Ceremony, sponsored by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, will include representatives from veterans organizations who will lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial wall in front of the historic courthouse.

When: Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Where: 1917 Courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832

1917 Courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832 The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Hanover Memorial Day Remembrance: A Virtual Ceremony

The pre-recorded ceremony features speeches from state leaders and a wreath laying.

When: Monday, May 31 at 8 a.m.

Monday, May 31 at 8 a.m. Where: Residents can access the ceremony on the Hanover Parks and Recreation Facebook page or YouTube page.

Residents can access the ceremony on the Hanover Parks and Recreation Facebook page or YouTube page. The Hanover County Veteran’s Committee invites the public to pay their respects at the Hanover County Veteran’s Memorial located at Hanover Wayside Park.

Goochland County Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony