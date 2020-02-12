1  of  4
Lockdown lifted after ‘threatening note’ found inside HHMS in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hamilton-Holmes Middle School in King William County was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a threatening note was found inside the school.

The note was found inside the building at around 9:15 a.m., school officials said. The King William County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation, and at around 11:30 a.m., officials said the lockdown had been lifted.

“It has been determined that the threat was not credible. We appreciate your support of our efforts to provide a safe and secure school environment for our students and staff.”

King William County Public Schools

Below is the original statement that was released on social media:

“Although there is no imminent danger, HHMS is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and no one will be allowed to enter or leave until the lockdown has been lifted,” the school district posted on Facebook.

“This incident is isolated to HHMS and all instruction will continue within the classrooms. Thank you, in advance, for your patience.”

