‘Turn around, don’t drown’: Car submerged in flooded Richmond roadway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Turn around, don’t drown!

That’s what officials with the Richmond Police Department and Fire Department are telling drivers after a vehicle became submerged under a bridge in a flooded roadway Thursday evening.

High water is no joke! @RFDVA rescued a driver whose car became submerged on a flooded street. Another car was also partially submerged but thankfully everyone is ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UG71pKc7q2 — Lt. Anthony Jackson (@RPDLtAnthony) July 5, 2019

Officials add that another car became partially submerged in the water as well.

It happened in the area of Magnolia and Rady streets. More than one sign near the sign cautions drivers to not enter the roadway when flooded.

“High water is no joke,” tweeted Lt. Anthony Jackson with Richmond Police.

Lt. Jason Elmore, with Chesterfield County Fire & Rescue echoed Lt. Jackson’s sentiments.

He cautioned drivers who run into high water on the road to turn their car around, adding a little bit of water can do a ton of damage.

“It doesn’t take but just a few inches of water on a roadway to be able to pull a car off the roadway,” he said.

Elmore adds that if drivers do find themselves in a situation where their car gets swept away by water, they should remember the acronym “POGO.” It means to push your seatbelt to unclick it, open the door and get out.

Luckily, the driver involved in Thursday’s incident was OK, LT. Jackson tweeted.