(STACKER) — According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in Virginia is $87,249, which is $12,100 higher than the U.S. median. With a median household income of $142,299, Loudoun is Virginia’s highest-earning county.

Nine of Virginia’s top ten highest-earning localities are all in Northern Virginia, with the city of Poquoson near Newport News coming in at No. 10. Just behind at No. 12 is Goochland, the Richmond area’s highest-earning county. Keep reading for a more detailed look at where the Richmond area’s top earners live.

#10. 23153 (Sandy Hook, Goochland County)

– Median household income: $108,250

– Households earning over $100,000: 55.0%%

#9. 23114 (Midlothian, Chesterfield County)

– Median household income: $110,122

– Households earning over $100,000: 56.0%%

#8. 23116 (Mechanicsville, Hanover County)

– Median household income: $110,483

– Households earning over $100,000: 55.7%%

#7. 23103 (Manakin Sabot, Goochland County)

– Median household income: $111,782

– Households earning over $100,000: 53.9%%

#6. 23838 (Chesterfield County)

– Median household income: $113,224

– Households earning over $100,000: 58.4%%

#5. 23146 (Rockville, Goochland County)

– Median household income: $113,654

– Households earning over $100,000: 60.2%%

#4. 23113 (Midlothian, Chesterfield County)

– Median household income: $115,669

– Households earning over $100,000: 57.5%%

#3. 23059 (Glen Allen, Henrico County)

– Median household income: $117,683

– Households earning over $100,000: 55.8%%

#2. 23120 (Moseley, Chesterfield County)

– Median household income: $136,593

– Households earning over $100,000: 68.4%%

#1. 23129 (Oilville, Goochland County)

– Median household income: $143,125

– Households earning over $100,000: 57.2%%

Stacker compiled this list of the highest-earning zip codes in the Richmond area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.