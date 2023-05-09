RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County family is searching for answers after their son never returned from his DoorDash delivery, and was found dead days later.

The body of Cameron Cole, 23, was found in a wooded area of the 2100 block of Commerce Road in Richmond. According to police, Cole had been reported missing by his family in late April.

“We don’t know if it was door-dashing, or if he met the wrong people. We don’t know,” said Michael Cole, Cam’s father. “We just want answers.”

After days of searching, his family said they came up empty. However, it was a separate homicide investigation, in a different jurisdiction, that led police to Cole’s body.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 3, Richmond police responded to a deadly shooting on Richmond Highway.

The victim— now identified as Ckristofer Tyler — had been shot which led him to crash into a cement truck traveling in the opposite direction. That day, Richmond detectives arrested Isabelle Battle, 19, Xavier Brown, 22, and Demond Williams, 39.

Cameron Cole (Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

The trio was driving Cole’s car.

Days later, police located his body.

“I just don’t understand it,” said Cole’s father. “You know, there’s cruel people in this world, we gotta realize, I guess. He was the last one I ever thought I’d get a call about.”

Family told 8News Cole was the father to a two-month-old, and was in the process of adopting other children. They also shared his love for tennis shoes and rap music.

“He was just somebody who brightened everybody’s day up,” his father said. “He was just starting a new chapter in his life. He was out there working a second job, trying to help support his family. Cam, we all love you and we’ll never forget you, son. And we’ll make sure your son knows who you are. He may not see you, but he’ll know what kind of father you were.”

As they grieve his loss, they’re begging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to either of these homicide cases is encouraged to contact Detective Sullivan with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929.