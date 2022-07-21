RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every museum in Richmond has a story. The second annual Intersecting History Museum Crawl and Conversation on July 31 aims to get people who normally wouldn’t visit certain museums to see the exhibits displayed inside the attractions and absorb those intersecting narratives.

To make it easy to get around, a free shuttle bus will transport participants to the American Civil War Museum, the Holocaust Museum, The Valentine, Virginia Museum of History and Culture and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The coalition of participating museums and community historians seek to “intersect diverse histories to form a more just and inclusive public memory in an increasingly polarized society” according to the publicity materials.

By Intersecting with new narratives, organizers want visitors to experience histories surrounding race, justice, and public memory.

The American Civil War Museum is one of the institutions participating in the Intersecting History Museum Crawl and Conversation. Photo credit: WRIC 8News file photo.

Initiatives of Change, a non-profit that works to bridge disparate people, is sponsoring the Intersecting History Museum Crawl.

This year, the event features a Community Conversation on July 29 at 6 p.m., featuring Pulitzer-prize-winning Richmond Times Dispatch journalist Michael Paul Williams. He will share his “reflections throughout the decades on our city’s progress, challenges, and journey towards embracing the truth about our history.”

Representatives from participating museums will join Williams in that conversation.

Both events are free to the public and require registration