Hit-and-run driver swaps seats with passenger after hitting bicyclist, police say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after the driver in a hit-and-run allegedly changed seats with the passenger after hitting a bicyclist in Nottoway County Sunday night.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a hit-and-run crash on South Genito Road at 8:37 p.m. When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Curtis L. Saunders. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that Saunders was riding his bike eastbound on S. Genito Road when he was struck by a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound. The SUV veered into the opposite lane hitting the bicyclist.

VSP said the SUV did not stop and left the scene of the crash. Minutes later it returned with 46-year-old Vickie H. Atkins as the driver.

After a preliminary investigation, VSP determined that V. Atkins was not the driver of the SUV at the time of the crash. Police said 55-year-old Michael Atkins was driving at the time Saunders was hit.

Vickie Atkins was arrested and charged with the following:

1 count misdemeanor obstruction of justice

1 count misdemeanor giving a false statement to a police officer

Authorities arrested and charged Michael Atkins with one count felony hit and run, one count felony driving suspended, and reckless driving.

Both suspects were transported to the Piedmont Regional Jail. The crash remains under investigation.