Hogging the sidewalk: Officers catch 2 pot-belly pigs on the loose in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond Animal Care and Control officers spent their morning not catching dogs or cats on the loose — but pigs.

RACC says two pigs were standing in Hopkins Road Friday morning. It took a couple of hours for officers to safely get the pics in a trailer.

“Shout out to the Richmond Police Department, especially the mounted unit for the use of their trailer and good pig catching skills,” RACC said on Facebook.

Residents posted photos to Reddit of the pigs wandering around the southside.

Photo from Reddit user u/tlong29

It’s unclear where the pigs came from or how they go out on the street.