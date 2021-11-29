Holiday Blood Drive at The Hopewell Library

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Library will host a Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required for the event.

For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code hopewelllibrary or by 23860.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to bring your vaccination card or provide the manufacturer name when you donate.

You can find more blood drives, and places to donate near you by visiting the Red Cross website.