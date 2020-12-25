Holiday views provided by 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 8News photographer ventured around the City of Richmond today capturing photos and videos. A quiet and sunny afternoon made for some great pictures of Christmas decorations downtown.

If you spent the day at home in your pajamas don’t worry because you can view the whole Richmond skyline from home. Click below to watch the Christmas clouds roll by.

Anyone heading out tonight should bundle up! Richmond is in for temperatures in the teens and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and windy, with winds up 15 mph and temperatures in the lower 40s. Learn more about tonight’s weather here.

LATEST HEADLINES: