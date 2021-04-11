Hollywood Cemetery headstones remain toppled one month later

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been one month since photos of toppled and defaced headstones at Richmond’s historic Hollywood Cemetery surfaced on social media, angering many in the community and spurring a criminal investigation into the incident.

All told there was $200,000 in damage done in the President’s Circle portion of the cemetery. U.S. presidents John Tyler and James Monroe are buried there as well. Those graves were not touched and remain unharmed.

But four weeks later, many of the stones remain in the same exact position. 8News visited the cemetery on Sunday and aside from the damaged stones that partially blocked a walkway, none of the remaining markers that were vandalized have been removed.







Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith called the acts “reprehensible” while Mayor Levar Stoney said it was “morally wrong.” The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

