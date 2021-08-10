Homecoming held for Powhatan Coast Guard member killed in Florida

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members held a homecoming for a U.S. Coast Guard member from Powhatan who was fatally shot outside her home in Jacksonville, Florida, last week.

Sheriff’s Deputies from Chesterfield and Powhatan, U.S. military veterans and firefighters gave Caroline Schollaert, the fallen Coast Guard Member, a processional leading to a funeral home just off of Route 60. State police close both directions of the highway this afternoon just before 4 p.m.

In addition to her service with the U.S. Coast Guard, Schollaert also served as a volunteer firefighter in Connecticut.

The guard member, Schollaert, was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She called 911 to report someone had broken into her car, and officers were immediately dispatched to the 2700 block of Myra Street.

(Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

While on the phone with dispatch, the sheriff’s office said Schollaert confronted the suspect with a gun, and ordered him to remain until police arrived. The suspect then fired several shots from a handgun, which hit the victim.

Officials said law enforcement officers arrived and helped the victim, but Schollaert ended up dying from her injuries.

Police learned the gun used in the murder was stolen from an unlocked vehicle stolen from the same neighborhood 11 days earlier.

The suspect, Tyree Levon Parker, 22, turned himself into Police at the Memorial Building and has since been arrested for second-degree murder. The office said other possible charges are still pending.

