Hopewell accepting applications for Community Development Block Grants

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is offering Community Development Block Grants for public and private entities to help low and moderate income communities, eliminate blight in neighborhoods, or alleviate threats to health and welfare.

The funding from the grants comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Funding is available to “public and private non-profit entities, Community Housing Development Organizations, other public agencies, and for-profit entities to carry out eligible public service, housing and community development projects for the residents of Hopewell. “

Any organization interested in applying for the program can get an application packet online or in person in the Development Satellite Office in City Hall. Interested organizations can also send an email to Chris Ward at cward@hopewellva.gov to request an application.

All applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.