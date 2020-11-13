Hopewell City Council candidate files complaint against Virginia Department of Elections

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell City council candidate filed a complaint against the Virginia Department of Elections alleging that on Election Day voters were asked their political affiliation prior to voting which resulted in people leaving instead of casting a vote.
Brandon Howard, who was running in Ward 5 in Hopewell, said voters experienced fraud and intimidation at the polls.
In the complaint, filed on Thursday, November 12, Howard claims that his race was directly affected by illegal questions asked at the polls.
“This caused some voters to turn around without casting their ballot and other not to show up to the polls at all after they were made aware on social media of the question being asked by the Officers of Election,” the complaint states.
It also alleges that voters in other Wards in Hopewell were asked who they were voting for.
On Election Day, 8News reported that some voters in Hopewell were asked to declare a political party affiliation.
According to Shannon Wood, a voter in Hopewell’s first ward, she and her son, a first-time voter, were asked to choose between the Republican and Democratic parties after they presented their IDs while checking in to vote.
Hopewell’s Director of Elections and General Registrar Norman Shelton Jr. confirmed that the party affiliation was asked and said the question was a mistake.
According to Shelton, the electronic poll book had a glitch and the step that required voters to choose a political party was not removed from the system before voting began.
Shelton said the glitch would not affect votes.
Results from the Virginia Department of Elections show that Brandon Howard lost to Janie B. Denton.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- The Richmond Office of the General Registrar says they will be closing through Nov. 20 after learning of an additional COVID-19 in the office. General Registrar Kirk Showalter says the closure is out of an abundance of caution.
- Biden is continuing to set up his administration, however members of Congress disagree on when he should start receiving intelligence briefings.
- President Donald Trump has asserted that the presidential election was undermined by voter fraud claiming that people voted using the identities of dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those claims are unfounded. There is no proof of foul play involving deceased voters in the election, according to officials in both states.
- Richmond City Council candidate Tavarris Spinks filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday seeking details from the city's general registrar on what led to discrepancies between last week's unofficial vote count and the final results in the 2nd District race.
- Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: 'I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls'Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes his Texas counterpart up on his voter fraud reward offer.
- A presidential transition process typically begins months before Inauguration Day, however this year that process is delayed due to the Trump administration’s legal challenges to election results.
- A breakdown of Republican efforts to fight the vote tally in six states that Biden won or is leading:
- Like many hallmarks of the Trump presidency, the messages contained all-caps lettering and blatant mistruths about voter fraud during the Nov. 3 election. They also mislead supporters about where the money would go.
- 'Stop with the ridiculous conspiracy theories'– Virginia Republican criticizes election fraud claimsAn outgoing Republican congressman in Virginia is making headlines for being one of the few in his party to publicly criticize President Donald Trump's claims of widespread election fraud.
- Officials said their elections were overwhelmingly successful, especially given the record turnout.