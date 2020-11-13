Hopewell City Council candidate files complaint against Virginia Department of Elections

A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition of disability advocacy groups and five Virginia residents claims that the state’s absentee voting requirements violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevents voters with disabilities from casting their ballots “privately and independently.” (File photo of polling station)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell City council candidate filed a complaint against the Virginia Department of Elections alleging that on Election Day voters were asked their political affiliation prior to voting which resulted in people leaving instead of casting a vote.

Brandon Howard, who was running in Ward 5 in Hopewell, said voters experienced fraud and intimidation at the polls.

In the complaint, filed on Thursday, November 12, Howard claims that his race was directly affected by illegal questions asked at the polls.

“This caused some voters to turn around without casting their ballot and other not to show up to the polls at all after they were made aware on social media of the question being asked by the Officers of Election,” the complaint states.

It also alleges that voters in other Wards in Hopewell were asked who they were voting for.

On Election Day, 8News reported that some voters in Hopewell were asked to declare a political party affiliation.

According to Shannon Wood, a voter in Hopewell’s first ward, she and her son, a first-time voter, were asked to choose between the Republican and Democratic parties after they presented their IDs while checking in to vote.

Hopewell’s Director of Elections and General Registrar Norman Shelton Jr. confirmed that the party affiliation was asked and said the question was a mistake.

According to Shelton, the electronic poll book had a glitch and the step that required voters to choose a political party was not removed from the system before voting began.

Shelton said the glitch would not affect votes.

Results from the Virginia Department of Elections show that Brandon Howard lost to Janie B. Denton.