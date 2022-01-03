Hopewell city offices close early due to inclement weather, trash and transit impacted as well

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell announced its government offices closed early at 1:30 p.m. on Monday due to the inclement weather.

The city added the Hopewell County Center will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, and all evening activities, including basketball practices, have been canceled.

Trash collection is also suspended today and expected to resume on Jan. 4. Hopewell City Government said Blue Week recycling will begin tomorrow and work on a one-day delay through Saturday, Jan. 8.

City transit services will be suspended at 3:15 p.m. today and the last run will be at 2:45 p.m. They will resume on a two-hour delay at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.