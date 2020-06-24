Hopewell detective rescues baby from abduction

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell detective who helped rescue the life of a 6-month-old says he was just making sure everyone got home safe.

Hopewell Detective Shawn Grant was working Saturday night when police received a call for an incident at the Wawa on Colonial Corner Drive.

Police said a 6-month-old was left alone in the car for a few minutes while her mother and another person went inside the gas station. In those minutes, two armed men stole the car and lead police on a chase. The men, later identified as Alvontae Lewton Clayton and Andre Cortez Scott, Jr., ditched the car while it was still in drive and led police on a foot chase.

Detective Grant chased the suspects down and said the baby was not hurt.

“She was asleep the whole time in the back. didn’t know anything. I think you can ask anyone involved it’s not us being heroes, nothing like that, just a couple guys doing our jobs and making sure everyone goes home safe. That’s our number one goal,” Detective Grant said.

Scott and Clayton are behind bars and facing charges of abduction, grand larceny, felony child endangerment and several others.