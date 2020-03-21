Hopewell diner offers free meals to kids impacted by coronavirus shutdowns

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell restaurant is doing its part to ensure kids don’t go hungry as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Pasta Diner, located at 106 S. 15th Ave., prepped nearly 800 meals to hand out to anyone in need in Hopewell on Friday. Those who received the free meals told 8News they were appreciative of the kind gesture by the diner’s owners, Loretta and Pablo Posada.

“It’s great that they’re reaching out to all the kids out here to come out and be able to eat,” said Bonnie Barnes.

As the need for a good meal increased for many facing hard times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Posadas decided to help the community the best way they knew how: to cook.

“If you have something it’s not going to hurt to help,” Loretta Posada said, “so that to me is like why not help the community that you’re in?”

The Posadas decided midweek to prepare hundreds of meals to hand out for free to people in the community like Bonnie Barnes and her children.

“There’s a lot of starvation going on now since this community’s like this,” she said. “A lot of stuff’s closing too, grocery stores and stuff, and it just keeps the kids fed and taken care of.”

Some of the meals the Posadas made for the kids include chicken nuggets, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fish stick with chips or fries and some candy as a snack. The gesture was a welcomed sight by Adrianna Brown, albeit a shocking one.

“It’s just so great!”



People are overjoyed as Pasta Diner here in Hopewell has officially started giving away their meals to anyone who shows up here today. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/dtdbjEI5cu — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 20, 2020

“Restaurants don’t normally do this,” she said. “I know it’s probably because they already shut everything down cause the coronavirus, and they don’t want the food to get old or whatever but I think it’s wonderful.”

Bonnie Barnes agrees.

“Thanks a lot,” she said to the Posadas, “for everything y’all are doing and everyone out in the community.”

The Posadas handed out hundreds of meals in just under two hours. For those who missed the giveaway, the Posadas told 8News they plan to once again offer free meals to community members on Thursday, March 26. They would also like to see other restaurants in the area step-up and do the same.

