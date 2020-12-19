Hopewell DMV closed due to COVID-19 exposure

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two offices located in Hopewell City Hall are closed this week due to a COVID-19 exposure. The Commissioner of the Revenue and the DMV Select will be closed for an unknown period of time.
The city says there are too many office staff members unable to come into work due to possible exposure.
They will reopen once enough staff are able to return to work in-person. Upon their return, the DMV will contact everyone who had their appointment cancelled and begin rescheduling.
The rest of City Hall is open for appointments only during this time. All offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
