Hopewell driver charged in fatal Christmas Day crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged with reckless driving in a Christmas Day crash that left two dead in Hopewell.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, Traci Rice was the driver of a sedan that struck another sedan at the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard at around 12:20 a.m., Dec. 25.

The t-bone crash ended with Rice’s car on top of the other, and required Hopewell Fire and Rescue crews to use emergency equipment to extract the occupants of the bottom vehicle. Despite their efforts, the two occupants of the struck vehicle died of their injuries at the scene.

Traci Rice and her unidentified passenger were able to exit their vehicle, and were released from the scene with minor injuries. State Police have not ruled out filing additional charges.

The two victims have been identified as Rhonda Jordan, age 25, the driver of the sedan, and Matthew Goodson, age 32, her passenger. Both were residents of Hopewell.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or leave an anonymous tip with crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.