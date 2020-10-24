Hopewell elementary school to close Monday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced Friday on Facebook that Patrick Copeland Elementary School will be closed on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook post said the staff member who tested positive had interacted with other employees at the school. The district said while these staff members did not work in the child care program, they will be closing it on Monday out of precaution.

HCPS said they will conduct deep cleaning and contact tracing and that it is working with the health department and will determine if it’s safe to reopen the school on Tuesday after Monday’s investigation.

The district asks anyone who was at the school the week of Oct. 19-23 to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their health care provider if they have any concerns.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community is our top priority,” HCPS’s Facebook post said. “We continue to work in close collaboration with Hopewell City and the health department to serve the well-being of the Hopewell community.”