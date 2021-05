Fresh vegetables are displayed at a Friday Farmer’s Market in Monterey Park, California on September 29, 2017. Data released from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health showed Los Angeles County has the largest food insecure population in the country, with more than half a million households earning incomes that are below 300 percent of poverty. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell farmer’s market is back!

The first of the season is on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. on East Broadway Avenue.

Every third Thursday, the city closes down East Broadway and Library Street. These events feature vendors, live music and activities for kids.

The farmer’s market will run through Oct. 28.

For more info, check out the farmer’s market website.