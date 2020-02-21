Hopewell Fire honored for response, ‘valiant efforts’ in Lt. Ashley Berry shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell’s Fire Department is being recognized for its response to a tragic situation.

Hopewell’s Bureau of Fire received the “Outstanding Fire Department Response” for their handling of the shooting of Richmond firefighter Lt. Ashley Berry on Thanksgiving night at the Governor’s Fire Service Awards.

Berry died later than night, but the governor’s office says the pre-hospital treatment in Hopewell gave comfort to her family and colleagues.

Richmond’s Fire Department nominated Hopewell Fire-Rescue for their valiant efforts.

LATEST STORIES: