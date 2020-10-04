Hopewell first responders engage with community members at City Park

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) –Hopewell residents and first responders connected today at an event hosted by the Hopewell community engagement team.

The event held at Hopewell City Park included free food, music and a giveaway.

8News spoke with police officers and the organizer who say it was a great opportunity to engage with the community.

“Being a citizen, we want to have that trust and show people that we can trust the department and everyone around them… I think that means a lot to the community,” said one event attendee.

“And when we can have those conversations, is when we can help build the trust and everything else that’s lacking with today.”

Residents could participate in “Cover the Crusier” for the Special Olympics. The Hopewell Fire Department also did some demonstrations at the event.

