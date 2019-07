HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Are you ready to find some treasure?

Hopewell is hosting a citywide treasure and scavenger hunt starting on Friday, Aug. 2.

The city said 25 clues will be released throughout the city from Aug. 2-4 for “Hopewell’s History Scavenger Hunt.”

The scavenger hunt will run through a mobile app “Scavify,” which can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Winners will be awarded prizes from city businesses. More information about the hunt can be found here.