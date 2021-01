HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Library will be holding a Valentine’s blood drive to encourage people give a gift “straight from the heart.”

The blood drive will be held on Feb 8. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment must be made ahead of time in order to participate. They can scheduled on the Red Cross blood services website. In order to find this particular event use hopewelllibrary or the sponsor code 23860.