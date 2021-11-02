Hopewell local election results

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell had four local positions up for election, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Commissioner of Revenue Debra Reason and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Newman were both unchallenged.

The results are in and in the treasurer race, Shannon Foskey won with 54.20% of the vote. A.J. Eavey III received 45.46% of votes and 0.34% of voters wrote in a candidate.

Results for the sheriff’s race between Travis Stanley and incumbent Steve Kephart Jr. are still coming in. So far, nine out of 10 precincts reported Stanley had 50.53% of the vote, Kephart had 49.10% of it and 0.37% of voters wrote in.

House of Delegates District 62 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Carrie Coyner (R) and Jasmine Gore (D) had still not been reported online as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.