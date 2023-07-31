HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that killed a Florida man that occurred in the same area as a police chase involving the Prince George County Police Department.

Hopewell Police officers were made aware of the police chase involving the Prince George County Police Department which was moving through the county late Friday night on July 28.

Hopewell officers responded to the location of the chase, at the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street, at 11:41 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 1998 Dodge Ram had run the stop light at Ashland Street and hit a 2021 Toyota Camry. The Camry spun out and hit the signal light pole in the intersection, according to Virginia State Police. The Ram flipped during the crash.

It is currently unconfirmed whether the Camry or the Ram was involved in the police chase.

After the crash, state police said the driver of the Ram ran away from the scene. 8News has reached out to police but has not heard back on the current status of the driver.

The driver of the Camry, Andre Bassette, 45, of Jacksonville, Fl., was taken to Tri-Cities Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead. State police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656.