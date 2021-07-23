Hopewell, Petersburg among the localities receiving grant funding from American Rescue Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that 16 communities in Virginia will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan to grow local economies as part of the Main Street program.

Farmville, Hopewell and Petersburg are included. The grants were given for investments in infrastructure improvements.

“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” Gov. Northam said in a statement.

The awarded projects will leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.

