Hopewell Police Department addresses uptick in violence with increased police presence

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Chief of Police Kamran Afzal sent out a release today addressing the heightened levels of gun violence in the area. Afzal explains the Hopewell Police Department has been acutely aware of the increase in crime and shootings.

The HPD has been utilizing overtime funds for the last several weeks to provide a higher police presence in the area. Afzal states that Hopewell will continue to have extra officers servicing the area for the foreseeable future.

In the release the chief asks for community help in keeping Hopewell safe. Residents who see something suspicious are asked to dial 911, call 804-541-2222 or reach out to the Hopewell/Prince George tip line.

