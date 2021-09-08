Hopewell Police encouraging citizens to protect themselves against auto thefts

FILE – This Tuesday, April 1, 2014, file photo shows a key in the ignition switch of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt in Alexandria, Va. On Monday, April 24, 2017, the Supreme Court turned away an appeal from General Motors Co. seeking to block dozens of lawsuits over faulty ignition switches that one plaintiffs’ attorney said could expose the company to billions of dollars in additional claims. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is working to stop auto thefts this month

They are reminding drivers to remove their keys from their car, and that running, unattednted vehicles are an easy target.

“Take your keys or take your chances,” the department posted on their Facebook page.

To help prevent thefts, you can get your VIN etched into your vehicle. State police offer this service free all year long.

People looking for more information about how to protect their vehicles can call the Hopewell Police Department Community Engagement Team at 804-452-4668 or online here.