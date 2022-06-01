HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal Hopewell officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Hopewell Police have confirmed one person is dead as a result of the incident.

The current scene is at the intersection of River Road and Temple Avenue in Prince George County. Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddledock Road is shut down in both directions and is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. Prince George County is telling drivers to avoid the area.

