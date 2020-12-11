Hopewell police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is missing from Hopewell today. Robert Lee Smith left his home in the 200 block of South 14th Avenue around 10 a.m. and has not been seen since.

The Hopewell Police Department is now searching for him and suspect Smith may be traveling towards Petersburg.

Smith is described as a black male weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Today he was wearing a camouflage zip up jacket with a hood, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

HPD asks anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

