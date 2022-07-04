HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who shot into another person’s vehicle while driving in Hopewell Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to the scene in the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for a reported single-vehicle accident that had resulted from the vehicle being struck by gunfire.

According to a statement from Hopewell police, the victim was driving northbound on Cedar Level Road when a dark-colored Volkswagen Sport Utility vehicle approached from behind at a high speed. The driver of the Volkswagen, now identified as the suspect, shot into the victim’s vehicle while passing. Police said the suspect then drove away on northbound Cedar Level Road.

The victim was uninjured from the incident, according to police. Anyone with information that may help with the investigation of this incident is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or the Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.