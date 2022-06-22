HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Hopewell is getting ready for its annual Fourth of July fireworks show happening on the Appomattox River on Saturday, July 2, at 9:30 p.m.

Hopewell Parks and Recreation wrote in a release that the fireworks will be launched from a river barge. The best view will be from John Randolph Medical Center, the Hopewell Riverwalk, the Hopewell City Marina and City Park. The show can also be viewed from locations in downtown Hopewell.

John Randolph Medical Center will be the best spot to view the show, according to the city’s release. The Center’s rear parking lot allows for an elevated view of the river.

The event is free and open to the public.

The city’s release also revealed that Hopewell Riverwalk will close to the public at 7 p.m. to begin preparing for the event before reopening for the show. The Riverwalk will be open to the public to watch the fireworks on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 people in line.

Credit: Hopewell Parks and Recreation

The City Park beach will stay open throughout the day, but no swimming is allowed after dark, according to Hopewell Parks and Recreation. Parking for the show will be available at City Park and downtown.

The Hopewell City Marina offers locations for viewing, although the State Route 10 bridge may obstruct the views from some locations. Hopewell said the boat ramp will stay open throughout the event and drivers should expect heavy traffic near the marina.